More than 2 in 5 Republicans and independents probably won't get a COVID-19 vaccine according to the AP’s most recent poll. A bit less than 1 in 5 Democrats won't.
It makes me mad.
Vaccines aren’t 100% effective but they're close. I have respiratory problems, which make me know that I don't want to slowly and painfully die in a panic. So I've just been vaccinated for protection of myself and others — after the two weeks’ period of building immunity. It's a sneaky virus. Even without symptoms, any of us could be the spreaders of sickness, disability and death.
My neighbors can't get the vaccine because of health complications. They need us to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. With herd immunity my neighbors and others with medical problems can be protected from COVID-19 disease. The CDC says we don't yet know how many need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity (but it will be most of us).
Those vaccinated can take off masks around other people who have been vaccinated or when with one other person. All of us need to continue social distancing, frequently washing hands, wearing masks in public, and continue avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded places — regardless of vaccinations, until more studies are completed.
On Feb. 10 a new study showed wearing a cloth mask or nylon stocking over those medical procedure masks sold locally (in order to reduce gapping) can prevent disease transmission by as much as 95%. Facial hair and anything else that reduces the completeness of the mask seal, reduces effectiveness. That means covering your nose too!
If you want to die unnecessarily or be further crippled, I'm sorry for you and those who care about you. But don't be an accessory to murder and misery.
Michael Kaufman
Bovina
