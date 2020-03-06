As we are in the "heart" of basketball season, I was reminded of a question that I had about earlier local girls' basketball teams.
Last summer, an obituary in The Daily Star for Margaret Louise Jackson Gladstone Bailey (12/14/1920 - 7/27/2019) noted that "she graduated from DLI (Franklin Central School) in 1938. While there, she enjoyed playing basketball and was a member of a championship team." This interested me, as for many years there were no local girls' basketball teams that played in league championships until Title IX in 1972.
In researching a 1938 Franklin CS yearbook (Liberanni), it noted: "Again this year, the Franklin girls are basketball champions of the Central section of the Susquenango League." The girls' teams had had success for the previous four years and played teams in Bainbridge, Sidney, Delhi, New Berlin, Unadilla and South New Berlin. The article stated: 'The fact that girls will no longer be allowed to have League basketball after this year comes as a blow to everyone in Franklin. Girls' basketball has come to mean as much to the school and to fans as boys' basketball."
It certainly would be interesting to know why the Susquenango League no longer allowed girls to participate in league basketball at that time. Thankfully now, girls have the opportunity to play, and it still means a great deal to local schools, their communities and their fans.
Linda De Andrea
Franklin
