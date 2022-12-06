It is excellent news that President Biden is offering an olive branch of peace to Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia. Putin should take this gesture seriously by stopping the war in Ukraine immediately so that negotiation toward peace can start.
Since February 2022, the past eleven months have been spent killing or injuring more than 200,000 soldiers from Russia and Ukraine while making millions homeless. The U.S. has sent more than $50 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, which has brought nothing more than destruction of precious lives and much-needed resources. All this waste has happened because of this futile war and utter lack of negotiation. Let’s stop this madness and save money through diplomacy. Give diplomacy a chance!
Let’s start talking to each other and stop all future bloodshed which is leading nowhere except making many children fatherless or motherless. Let’s save the lives of these young soldiers and divert their energies to rebuilding Russian and Ukrainian cities and societies. Let’s stop this carnage and start talking to each other immediately.
So, Mr. Biden should pick up the phone and call Mr. Putin and start the dialogue toward peace. Remember, we are living in the 21st century of enlightenment and not in some primitive period of human history.
Ashok Malhotra
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.