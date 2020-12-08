My daughter is a senior at SUNY Oneonta. Three years ago my daughter had her choice of colleges to attend. She chose Oneonta because of the classes and school environment, but also because of the town atmosphere. Due to the challenging times we currently live in, her college years could not be “normal.”
Next semester we are choosing to make financial sacrifices as a family to allow her to live off campus to enjoy her last semester of college. It bothers me to know that these students do not seem to have the city’s support to go back to campus. We spend a lot of money every time we go to Oneonta. The numerous trips to Walmart, Hannaford, various restaurants ... especially Undercover Eggplant, supports the local economy. As a parent, I feel for these kids who were refused to be waited on because they were students back in the fall.
We need to all work together to make this happen. I believe the students have learned a lesson about what will happen if they are not careful, but don’t punish the ones that were careful.
Look, this virus has affected all of us, whether we are careful or not, but we must move on. Give the students a chance, give them respect. After all, it was the SUNY system that ultimately failed them, the city, and the students families. Don’t you think we were scared to welcome these kids back in our communities after they were forced to leave campus after 11 days? We should be proud to wear our Oneonta Mom and Oneonta Dad shirts, not embarrassed to show our pride.
So, please give our kids a chance, work with them not against them. They are our future, and knowing what we have all been through lately, it needs to get better.
Cindy Bogdan
Amsterdam
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.