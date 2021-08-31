How important is drinking water protection?
The Leatherstocking Golf Course on the sloping west shore of Otsego Lake should be organically managed, free from pesticides and herbicides.
The previous response to this challenge has been “nothing has ever been found,” ignoring the ugly reality that when it is found, it will be too late.
Surely those in pursuit of the dimpled orb would tolerate a few weeds for the protection of the village drinking water.
Michael Whaling
Sharon Springs
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.