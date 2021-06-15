There is renewed interest in protecting pollinators — those insects we depend on to fertilize crops, trees, and other plants critical to humans. Legislation has been introduced at both the state and federal levels to eliminate the pesticides that threaten bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
Unfortunately, the Leatherstocking Golf Course continues to douse its lakefront property with large quantities of these chemicals, unconcerned about the environmental effects.
In addition to poisoning pollinators, this dangerous practice takes place on the shore of the drinking water supply for Cooperstown and lakeside homes. Many of the toxins are not tested for by water authorities, threatening public health.
The golf course claims to be “green” but refuses to disclose what pesticides it uses and how much. What is it hiding?
In light of this intransigency, the village of Cooperstown should ask for the public release of the chemicals sprayed on the golf course to inform citizens just what is going into the lake.
Our pollinators and people both need protection from the Leatherstocking Golf Course’s dangerous poisons.
Andrew Mason
Oneonta
