Good news. Bad news. The good news, they are finally going to fix West Street. Bad news, they are going to dig it up.
A five month project? The laterals were replaced a few years ago. Why is this?
Why not black top the already solid concrete base? A few curbs need work, but not the entire space of Chestnut to Center.
Tom Oliver
Oneonta
