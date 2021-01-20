My wife and I had stopped at Walmart and upon driving out of the lot, I observed an older gentleman who was walking fall and hit his head on the pavement in the parking lot. Quickly, I jumped out to check on the man’s condition as my wife called 911.
Within seconds I was not alone; a man in a van with his family provided paper towels, a young nurse with gloves already on applied those towels to the man’s cuts. Another car stopped and out came a young man who cradled the man while assisting the nurse. Their companions assisted and offered words of encouragement.
Many other folks stopped, rolled down their windows and offered assistance. The gentleman was transported by ambulance to a local facility and, while banged up, seemed to be in good spirits. A 20-minute episode where good people stepped up to help, and I’d like to give them a heartfelt thanks for showing the true colors of America today.
Well done, folks!
Paul Hults
Franklin
