Kudos to Mr. Tim Vatovec of Kingston for his trenchant indictment of today’s Republican Party (The Daily Star, March 25, 2020, Page 5).
Evidence of the party’s “mendacity,” so well put by Mr. Vatovec, was McConnell’s and Mnuchin’s recent attempt to slide through a so-called stimulus bill that was no more than a conditions-free bailout of corporate America.
They would have succeeded but for Nancy Pelosi’s intervention to straighten things out.
The Republican Party has forfeited its right to govern.
Until the Republican Party returns to the principles that made it the “Party of Lincoln,” I would urge my fellow citizens in future elections to heed the message on the sticker affixed to the rear bumper of my car: “Vote Blue — No Matter Who.”
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
