I’m bewildered by the disparaging sentiments expressed in The Daily Star article, “Cuomo ruffles feathers with push to control green energy sites” (02/28). James Seward’s comments strike me as especially short-sighted and ill-informed.
Gov. Cuomo wants to update the siting process for renewable projects. His critics fail to grapple with the elephant in the room: climate change. Not one person interviewed mentions the unprecedented threats posed by global warming. Wind and solar farms will help us move us toward a carbon-free economy. But the current siting process for renewable projects requires five to 10 years. This is a major problem and should be unacceptable to everyone.
As a leader in confronting the climate crisis with the seriousness it deserves, New York state has set up some of the most aggressive renewable energy mandates in the nation. To meet those mandates means siting large-scale electricity generating and storage facilities efficiently. Gov. Cuomo aims to do this without violating environmental standards and with a plan to share the benefits directly with communities that host these projects.
I’m going to give Mr. Seward the benefit of the doubt and believe he just doesn’t know that economic benefits of renewable projects come in many forms. Consider that just one medium-sized solar project can bring to a community a million dollars in landowner payments and tax revenues, plus 300 family-wage jobs. That's good economics and good environmental policy. I’m betting when leaders like Mr. Seward understand the facts, they will work with the governor to revamp the siting rules so we can roll out these projects and benefit from 70% renewable electricity generation by 2030.
Bart Farell
Clinton
