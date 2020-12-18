“Pro-gun county ‘sanctuary’ proposal stalls again.” That was the headline of The Daily Star, referring to the plea of the people, and it is mocking and misleading. What if the story had this headline: “Right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution is denied by state and local government officials.”
That is exactly what is happening here.
When the first “law” was proposed, in violation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution, we should have stopped it right then and there .
It’s not a privilege to own a firearm, it is a right, promised to all American citizens, without restriction or stipulation, that is not to be infringed.
However, we listened to arguments of “safety,” and collectively forgot the old adage, “Give them an inch, and they’ll take a mile.”
Ben Franklin wisely said that those who would trade liberty for safety will receive or deserve neither. Freedom doesn’t promise safety, quite the opposite. The founders recognized the importance of an armed populace, to have the ability to defend themselves, and most importantly, their freedom. The whole purpose of the Constitution was to limit the power of government .
They said, “register”; we said, “OK.” They said, “waiting periods”; we said, “OK”. They said, “background checks”; we said, “OK.” They said, “permits,” and we said, “Why do we need permission to exercise a constitutional right?” Then we said, “Umm, OK.” Then they said, “clip restrictions”, and we said “WHAT?!” Then they said, “Certain types of firearms are now illegal,” and we said, “Now, wait a minute.”
Well, we the people are now in the position of begging to have our rights acknowledged by an out-of-control bureaucracy. The fact that we’re in trouble should be so easy to see, that even a lawyer could understand it .
People who have sworn to uphold, protect and defend the constitution, have turned their back on it ... and us.
Kim DiScala
Maryland
