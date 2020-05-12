It is becoming more and more clear that there are some in the federal government and Congress who would like to see the U.S. Postal Service fail. They see this period of economic hardship as the perfect opportunity to begin turning this government service over to private, for-profit companies.
Like most other institutions and businesses, the Postal Service is suffering from the effects of lost revenue. Granted, it is still delivering parcels, due to people ordering merchandise online, but that is a small part of its business and with people having less to spend due to economic hardship, that's not a very promising source of revenue.
Since other sectors of the economy are receiving emergency assistance, why is the U.S. Postal Service being singled out as undeserving of any assistance (At least without strings attached, which would assure it's demise)? These difficult times should not be used as an opportunity to dissolve the U.S. Postal Service and turn it over to for-profit businesses,
If that were to happen, we would all be very sorry to have lost a vital public service.
Edward G. Willett
Portlandville
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.