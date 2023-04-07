Our governor announces that $100 million will be provided for “low-income” internet soon after she announced that she wanted to eliminate R1 zoning to force cluster housing.
The problem with Ms. Hochul is that she doesn’t seem to understand that in three years, more than 500,000 taxpayers fled New York because of excessive fees and hidden taxes; it seems that in every city in Upstate New York, the expenditures exceed revenues.
Ms. Hochul doesn’t seem to understand the vital role of taxpayers. I moved to Oneonta in 2019 and found that I was literally surrounded by rental homes, with frequent changes in tenancy. Downstate New York cities require a franchise fee to offer the internet, whereas this mandate of the Federal Communications Commission seems to be ignored by Upstate cities.
Our governor receives an Erie County pension and the excessive salary and privileges of a New York governor. Her carbon footprint is greater than many Upstate cities. The problem is that the cost of food and utilities is increasing so rapidly that it’s often a choice between eating, being warm, or getting medical care or pharmacy because of the “American Rescue Plan.”
I pay state and federal taxes. If I chose the fiscal policy of our governor, I’d be forced to declare bankruptcy. The state tax base is decreasing and of course, like my friends, we will be migrating to states that actually understand that elected officials are using other people's money, not theirs.
Oneonta needs private investment and the creation of taxpayers by employment. One thing is certain — a child born in our state automatically is in great debt that can only increase.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
