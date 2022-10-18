Here in Gilbertsville we’ve been swamped with Republican smear mailers against the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Josh Riley. These "Radical Josh Nightmare” mailers are being sent by the "Congressional Leadership Fund. Not authorized by any candidate or committee.”
Giant cards with giant print headlines scream "RECORD INFLATION! RECESSION LOOMING!” The flyers bleed red and yellow headlines over black-and-white background pictures of husbands screaming at wife and kiddies. (I believe a subtle message about intimidation and victimhood here but I could be wrong.)
Next to the headlines is a photo of Josh Riley wearing a plaid shirt and jacket with odd lighting that makes him look like a chainsaw killer.
Childish and predictable. Smear, smirk, hide. Repeat. We’ve all gotten so numb to it we don't even see it anymore. There hasn’t been one ugly mailer from the other side. The "Congressional Leadership Fund" must have plenty of money in the war chest. Maybe they could use it to fund a decent race.
Diane Gallo
Gilbertsville
