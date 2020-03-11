Our state and local governments are not listening to the majority of there residents and landowners.
The few landowners who will profit from The Big Wind Scam seem to be the only voices heard in Guilford! And now our governor is planning to all but totally exclude and silence any public concern, and in the dark of night, eliminate the Article 10 process because he says it’s too slow.
Any project that is worthy of doing should be done in the light of day and with full inclusion of everyone it will affect. Big wind is the scam of this decade! Let’s not make it the scam of the century. People, wake up! Educate yourself about this before it’s too late. The Big Wind Scam is not going to go away without all residents who do not want this huge intrusion into your home life to stand up and fight.
Write to your state legislators and let them know how you feel about this.
Richard Enck
Mount Upton
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.