Frankly, Bob, I think you have too much chutzpah! To run a disingenuous guilt trip on people who are exercising their right to decide what is put in their body, you know, Bob, like Roe v. Wade.
And the real guilt is squarely at the feet of the Biden administration for allowing unchecked numbers of infected individuals cross in to America against the law. Hey, Bob, what happen to ‘nobody’s above the law’? Doesn’t apply to Democrats? Those illegals were then shipped all over the USA by the Biden administration. That makes the president a super spreader of the highest order. I can understand remaining loyal to a party right up until they hurt these United States. Try putting history in its proper prospective .
Be well.
Thomas Amann
Andes
