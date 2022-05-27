Funerals of the victims of the massacre at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo were hardly completed when news broke of the slaughter of 19 fourth graders and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In neither of these abominations — and others that have preceded them with sickening regularity in our country — have the children or close family members of gun manufacturing executives or politicians who support them been listed as victims.
One cannot help but wonder whether the same inaction and opposition by these individuals to gun control legislation would continue if the next mass shooting — or the one after that — claimed the lives of their children or family members.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
