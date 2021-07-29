New York has beaten up the NRA so badly, legal gun owners have no representation in New York anymore. Now they want to hold gun manufacturers responsible for gun deaths. How about knife manufacturers, car manufacturers, ah, what the heck even estwing hammers? Let's get everybody. New York politicians are blowing smoke up our rear end. Their agenda is to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. This is just my opinion. Maybe I was wrong.
Robert B. Harder
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.