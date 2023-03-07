Why are insurance companies now offering to pay or reimburse for gym memberships? DUH! Because their profit margins are higher when people are healthier.
By choosing to close FoxCare Fitness, the Bassett Healthcare Network/A.O. Fox Hospital network leadership has not shown a commitment to community health, but rather their financial interests in community disease treatment.
Shame on the leadership decision makers for the damage they will be inflicting on the many faithful members who have come to depend (for more than two decades) on the FoxCare Fitness facilities and employees for the continued betterment of their health.
I personally have been a member at the fitness center for more than 20 years. From my observations, membership has recently been increasing, which illustrates people's desire to return and care for and improve their own health. FoxCare has the only available community therapy pool for people who require warm-water exercise. This pool is utilized by many with disabilities and those continuing to recover from injuries after physical therapies.
Blaming everything on the one-size-fits-all COVID-19 excuse, to me, shows lazy problem-solving skills. What is truly required here is not closure, but rather inspired ideas and creative, responsible management.
Rebecca DeMulder Mietzelfeld
Unadilla
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.