In all likelihood, Biden-Harris, their running mate, the Liberal Media, and their probable cabinet filled with Cardi-B-List celebrities; have narrowly won a razor thin victory for the White House. Campaigning on facemasks, sneeze guards and awkward elbow bumps, and vying against perhaps the most controversial president in modern history, yet only merely eking out a victory, should speak volumes.
Consider that half of America was able to sift through the absurdly lopsided and almost comical news coverage, the constant hatred and vitriol spewed toward our president, the twisted words, false narratives and cancel culture perpetrated by the left; and they still had to go into overtime for the victory. They loaded the deck, played against a guy who clearly doesn’t know how to play poker, and still almost mucked the hand.
This means we are starting to see through it. It means we are more than skeptical of it. It means we ARE fact checking and the facts aren’t jibing. It means we’re sick of it. Undoubtedly, we’ll be mandated to wear masks because that is what the left wants. To muffle and gag; for us to breathe exactly how they would like us to breathe.
I’m certain of what will not happen. We will not stomp and whine or throw fits. We won’t riot and loot in our own neighborhoods. We won’t actively root against our president and our nation. We most certainly will not waste four years in doing so. We won’t demand that you think like us. We won’t distort numbers, words or reality. We won’t sulk. We will not be blue.
We will continue to seek some common ground through discussion, if you’re willing to have it. We will pray for our president, that he should lead our great nation and we will hold him accountable to keep it great.
Bret Romano
Wells Bridge
