This month, Hartwick College implemented a campus-wide tobacco- and vape-free policy, insuring all students, faculty, staff and visitors will be able to breathe clean, healthy air and no longer be exposed to dangerous secondhand smoke.
As an alumna of Hartwick College, I couldn’t be prouder that it has taken this healthy step and has chosen to be a leader among the colleges in the greater Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie area.
Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable disease and death, with more than 22,000 adults in New York state dying each year from tobacco-related illness. Currently, more than 4,300 youth under the age of 18 will become new daily smokers each year. Building communities that support the tobacco-free norm, through the implementation of strong evidence-based tobacco-free policies, will help prevent youth initiation to smoking and vaping and encourage those who smoke to quit.
More than 130 colleges across New York state have implemented a tobacco-free or smoke-free policy for their campuses. They are joining the more than 2,000 colleges nationwide that are helping to model healthy, tobacco-free living for their students and their communities.
Kudos to Hartwick College for prioritizing the health and wellbeing of its students and for being a local leader in the effort to build a healthy, vibrant, and tobacco-free Oneonta.
Nicole Schuck
Oneonta
Schuck is the Youth/Reality Check coordinator with Tobacco Free Communities | Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie.
