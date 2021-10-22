Being a town board member is much more than sitting in the big chair at the table.
If you are elected, it means that the voters have entrusted you to make informed, thoughtful decisions about the use of their tax dollars and what is in the best interest of the town people. Some of these decisions can be difficult, but first and foremost should always be what is in the best interest of the people whom you represent. All the people, not just the ones you secured votes from.
The League of Women Voters planned and set up a night to meet the candidates for the town of Hartwick, but some would not come to the table. Why not? How can all the voters make good, informed and fair decisions on who would best be stewards of the taxpayer dollars and our community? Be the opportunity in person or by Zoom, it would allow voters to see all candidates and hear their ideas, so the right choices could be made.
So, as we approach another election, how can we be sure what these people are bringing to the table? What are their ideas and how do they plan to move us forward?
How can voters truly be sure they are making the right and informed decision if these people won't allow the opportunity to ask questions and hear their ideas, so we can and will make a good and informed decision at the polls?
Voting is "democracy in action." So, get out and vote and make yourself heard!
Jerry and Janice Gage, John Thorn
Hartwick
