As a Democrat, I am a minority in the town of Hartwick, but I have come to realize party lines mean little in local elections. The upcoming Hartwick Town Board and highway superintendent elections have become a one-sided, mud-slinging event, full of half-truths and untruths.
What I have found in the Hartwick Town Board is a bipartisan group that has worked to put aside members’ own political views and differences to keep Hartwick moving forward. We do not have the same political leanings, nor do we agree on everything, however we can sit at a table and have a meaningful discussion, some solid laughs and work together on what is important to Hartwick.
I have watched members work tirelessly to improve the Hartwick Summer Program. They have lowered taxes, created spaces for kids’ sporting events and expanded Clean Sweep into the fall. They have worked to procure funding for climate-friendly and environmentally friendly infrastructure and programs, and improved existing infrastructure, such as LED streetlights. I have watched board members mow and plow properties and sidewalks, before and after they completed their own work day.
Board members have more than earned their small paychecks, putting residents first, and doing so because they care about the community. The most important thing a resident can do is vote Nov. 2. The second most important is to look back and make an informed decision as to who are actually the best candidates. Is it Robert O’Brien, Bruce Markusen and Chris Briggs, who have worked tirelessly through a global pandemic to keep Hartwick a wonderful place in which to live, or those who come to the table with no agenda, no platform and only rhetoric that cannot be backed up with fact? Do you want to keep building a strong future for Hartwick? You decide.
Heather Grant
Hartwick
