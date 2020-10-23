Voters in the 19th Congressional District, have you seen Kyle Van De Water? I have not seen or heard of him in Otsego County. Rumors that he is a placeholder for Molinaro in 2022 look to be true.
What has Antonio Delgado done for NY19? A bill so farmers can go into debt more? I would rather make profit. He has done nothing for farmers with highly erodible land that cannot comply with a conservation plan. A conservation plan is needed to get trade war and COVID aid. It’s an unfair playing field.
In my opinion, Ola Hawatmeh got cheated by the Republican establishment with the counting of mail-in votes. I had experience with the establishment when I was on the New Lisbon Town Board. Their main interest was their own personal gain. In the end, it was so bad, I had to support a Democrat. Very rarely does a candidate come along that actually cares. Ola Hawatmeh is the candidate.
I’m not holding my nose and voting for who the establishment chooses. I’m writing in Ola Hawatmeh for Congress. She will work hard for the district and our nation.
Joseph Gregory
Mount Vision
