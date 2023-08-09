Regarding “Oneonta, Norwich to Receive Millions in Federal Grants,” I’m surprised the Star would use a banner headline like this, because it’s misleading. The funding bills have not yet been voted on. The legislative process has a long way to go before they actually become law, if they do. The money is not a sure thing.

Still, if you’re going to get ahead of the facts with headlines like this, here’s one I’d like to see soon, in big letters on the front page: “Trump To Serve 10 Years In Prison.” Yeah, it hasn’t happened yet, but one can always hope.

Kerry Lynch

Davenport Center

