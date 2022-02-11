As a health educator and smoking cessation expert, I share the deep sorrow expressed in Robert Cairns’ Feb. 5 column, “Cigarette smoking is a scourge that needs to end,” where he recounts his family’s longstanding legacy of premature, smoking-related deaths. Why, he wonders, do the young people of today still pick up a pack when they know — unlike previous generations — the inherent risks of tobacco use?
I suspect they do so for the same reasons young folks have always done so.
There is peer pressure, of course. The desire to fit in, or look cool, or rebel. And let’s not forget clever marketing by the tobacco industry to target the youth market, especially teens.
Young people are vulnerable to tobacco for many reasons. What’s more, it’s unlikely they realize how quickly they’ll be, as Mr. Cairns suggests, well and truly hooked.
What can be done to break the cycle of nicotine addiction?
Research tells us that health care providers play an important role in smoking cessation. According to the American Medical Association, when a physician speaks to a patient about smoking, it is one of the most powerful prompts for them to think about quitting.
In fact, provider assistance has been shown to double the odds of quitting cigarettes. The discussion doesn’t have to be lengthy; even brief advice — less than three minutes — improves cessation rates.
Quitting is hard at any age. But regardless of whether you are young or old, help is available. Talk to your doctor. Other resources include the NYS Smokers’ Quitline (1-866-697-8487) and smoking cessation programs such as The Butt Stops Here, a free, 7-week on-line tobacco cessation support group.
For more information, visit sphp.com/quitsmoking.
Deyanira Cisneros
Richmondville
