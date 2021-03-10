I was delighted to read in the March 3 The Daily Star that the city of Oneonta is applying for a grant from New York State Energy and Research Development Agency, or NYSERDA, to help cover the cost of a feasibility study for the downtown district for a heat pump system. If the feasibility study supports the plan and the city goes through with the project, it will reduce the use of natural gas. By moving heat from about three feet deep (at about 56 degrees Fahrenheit) and by using heat pumps (which are very efficient users of electrical energy) temperature can be increased to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The same heat pumps can move heat out of a building and put it into the ground during summer months.
Even if the city is not able to use heat pumps in the downtown district, you can use them in your home or business. Visit Heat Smart Mohawk Valley on the web at https://www.heatsmartmv.org/
This includes Otsego County and is not a business. It is funded by New York state through NYSERDA. One can get a free energy audit for your home to check out where heat is leaking out of your home and free advice about heat pumps.
Oneonta is lucky to have a government interested in reducing greenhouse gases.
David Hutchison
Oneonta
Hutchison is professor emeritus of geology and environmental science at Hartwick College and is retired from the city Environmental Board.
