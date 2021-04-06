The best thing you can do for yourself, your loved ones, and people who you will never know or meet is to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To paraphrase The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” the only way we are going to find a passage back to the place we were before is to achieve herd immunity. So, as Lin-Manuel Miranda expressed in “Hamilton,” don’t throw away your shot!
I thank you in advance for doing your part to end this pandemic.
Ed Leone
Oneonta
