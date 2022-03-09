On March 2, 10 a.m., I was parked in front of the Key Bank on Main Street in Oneonta. I was there to pick up my sister Carol Whiting. My vehicle was parked a way from the curb to allow her room to get in. The sidewalks were clear but not a path from the curb to the car. I was holding my sister’s arm, trying to prevent her from falling. Well, so much for that! She went down and I followed. There we were, stuck in the snow and ice and couldn’t get up. Some cars and truck were going by, but didn’t stop.
Finally along came a truck on the opposite side and asked if we needed help. “Yes!” I replied. He came to our rescue in a speedy manner. Than you Paul Neske from the Schenevus Fire Department for your timely help. Without your generous and capable assistance, I think we would still be in the snow bank! A special thank you to the lady who was walking and stopped to helped with lifting me off the ground. That was a chore by itself.
Gail Morey
Oneonta
