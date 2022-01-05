A new year motivates many people to change their habits, get healthier or better themselves. Some will look to weight loss programs, seek professional help and guidance, and reach out to 12-step programs or treatment programs for alcohol abuse or drug use.
But did you know, we have Problem Gambling Resource Centers across New York state in every county and borough? The PGRCs specialize in helping individuals and families struggling with gambling-related issues. We even have a veterans outreach coordinator helping those who are serving or have served, get the help they need.
Only a phone call away, the PGRCs are here for you. We are offering hope and help in a relaxed non-judgmental atmosphere. They offer resources, assessments, counseling and much more with a barrier-free promise to get you the help you want and deserve promptly.
So, if you are struggling with gambling-related issues and want help to improve relationships with your loved ones, regain financial well-being and improve mental health and stress, then, here are a few tips for you,
• Set a goal for yourself to stop gambling.
• Seek help by calling the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center at 315-413-4676 or visit https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org.
• Find support by heading to a GA meeting: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/locations
There is hope and help available for anyone, no matter your circumstance.
Elizabeth A. Toomey
East Syracuse
Toomey is a team leader of the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.
