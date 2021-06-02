The Community Foundation of Otsego County is up and running and wants you to join us as one of our founders.
Last year, when we asked you to help with an emergency fund for COVID impact, you came through with more than $200,000. We now want to build on that base.
We have set a capital campaign goal of $2 million and we are inviting all our friends and neighbors to join us as founders of CFOC. These funds will be used over the next five years as we build a sustainable model for long-term service to the community.
Please go to our website, cfotsego.org, to read more about what we have already accomplished and what we are doing right now.
If you have already joined us, you will be very pleased. If you are considering joining us, this information should help you decide.
We hope that many of you do decide to join us as founders.
The amount of your support is up to you. We want broad participation. We have made it easy to join us. Send us a check. Make a five-year pledge. Donate appreciated stock or real estate. Use your credit card or PayPal. Set up a monthly or annual payment program. Go to our website to get more information. Or simply mail us a check to P.O. Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468.
Will you join us as a founder? This is a once only opportunity to be part of a group of like-minded friends and neighbors dedicated to creating a force for good in our community. We deeply believe that caring together makes us stronger together.
Please join us.
Harry Levine
Springfield
Levine is president of the Community Foundation of Otsego County.
