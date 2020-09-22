Herd immunity is an effective method for controlling contagious diseases. The letter published in your Sept. 12 Weekend issue, “Herd immunity would cost millions of deaths,” is unfortunate and potentially very dangerous. The letter’s failure to state its apparent premise resulted in demonizing “herd immunity” by a credible authority rather than making the point that doing nothing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, returning to the “old normal” while waiting for a miracle, is not an acceptable course of action.
I am assuming that author’s intended message is that achieving herd immunity by allowing the pandemic to run rampant would have terrible consequences. The failure to differentiate between herd immunity and an unacceptable course of action to achieve herd immunity robbed the letter of a very important message and provided an opening for deliberate misinformation to discredit herd immunity as a concept.
We are in a vulnerable period dealing with a pandemic that has everyone on edge and seeking the best information available. I hope the letter’s author and The Daily Star will clarify and expand on the letter’s intent. This is an opportunity for a “teaching moment” discussion of herd immunity and its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauren Davis
Margaretville
