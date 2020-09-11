Herd immunity: Here’s a back of the envelope calculation:
328 million Americans.
Say 60% infection rate (conservative) confers herd immunity.
328,000,000 x .60 =197 million need to get infected.
Current ratio of dead/infected as of Sept. 5: 186,000/6,000,000 =.03 = 3%.
3% of 197M = ~6M people die to get herd immunity.
That’s:
15 times the number of Americans who died in World War II
11 times the number of Americans who died from 1918 flu.
4 times the number Americans who died in all U.S. wars combined.
How many families (households) are in the U.S.? 128 million as of 2019
6,000,000/128,000,000 = .046 or 4.6%
Someone will die in one out of every 22 households.
Do you know people from more than 22 different households? You will likely know someone who died or who lived with someone who died.
Herd immunity just ain’t worth it.
Laura Malloy
Mount Vision
Malloy is a professor of biology, emeritus, at Hartwick College.
