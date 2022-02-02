Former Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and his successor are the definition of what leadership looks like, demonstrates like and acts like.
Both esteemed gentlemen are the definition of what bipartisanship looks like and how they sound like in their viewpoints or just by talking to them. After reading the lyrics to the hymn “To Be A Pilgrim," these particular verses “who so beset him round with dismal stories; do but themselves confound, his strength the more is; No foes shall stay his might, though he with giants fight, he will make good his right to be a pilgrim” are what makes former Mayor Herzig and Mayor Drnek the role model as a leader of all people, someone to look up to.
Andrew Hamill
Oneonta
