Today I had the privilege of buying gas in Otego for $5.99 a gallon — the highest price I have ever paid for gas in my life. I went in the store bought milk at $6.59 a gallon, again the highest price I have ever paid for a gallon of milk.
I worked two jobs most of my life and put a few dollars away for retirement when I could. I have watched as the Biden administration depleted my life savings in the last two years. They have made the buying power of my life savings about half. Can we afford another two years of this ? I think it is time to drain the swamp and get rid of the dinosaurs — McConnell, Pelosi, Schumer and the rest.
Maybe the answer is a 10-year term limit. It would give us new blood, people that give a damn about this country. Joe Biden should be ashamed of what he is doing to working poor of this country. The damage he has done will take generations to fix.
My next gripe: Gov. Kathy Hochul may have made another bad choice for lieutenant governor. An ad ran all winter on Pluto TV by someone stating that Rep. Antonio Delgado was a member and a leader of the Black Caucus. He was in the commercial saying this. I called his office to ask who was paying for this ad that ran every night. I got an answering machine. I never got an answer to my question but the ad stopped the very next night. I never saw it again. I still would like to know who paid for these ads and how. All this is just my opinion I might be wrong.
Bob Harder
Unadilla
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.