While I was pleased to see The Daily Star come out in favor of expanding the Bottle Bill, it would be a mistake to merely expand the containers covered, and not increase the nickel deposit to 10 cents after 40 years.
States with bottle deposit laws have better recycling rates than non-deposit states. According to the Container Recycling Institute, states with bottle deposit laws have a beverage container recycling rate of around 60%, while non-deposit states only reach about 24%. Unsurprisingly, states with a higher deposit have a higher return rate than other states. Michigan and Oregon have a 10 cent deposit, leading to an immediate increase in recycling redemption rates.
While added containers would of course be a net positive for increasing our recycling rates and creating a better quality product for reuse, we need to address the state’s stagnant return rate. For nearly a decade, New York’s redemption rate has stayed steady between 62% and 65%. By adjusting for inflation, we would be able to get recovery rates back up to the heights we saw immediately after the passage of the law 40 years ago.
Ethan Gormley
Liverpool
Gormley is a project coordinator with the New York Public Interest Research Group.
