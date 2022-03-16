To give reply to Mr. Drexler’s Feb. 16 letter, I didn’t detail the cause and effect of tariffs sparking needless Northern aggression, because I’ve yet to connect the two. However, I did say that tariff issues had more to do with secession than slavery.
For about the first 70 years of the country, the debate was over what economic policy would dominate. That of the states’ rights, free trade Jeffersonians, or the centralizing, protectionist Hamiltonians. That issue became more central when Henry Clay entered national office in 1810. Being a committed Whig protectionist, he spent his career working to enact high protectionist tariffs that would benefit Northern manufacturing at the expense of Southern agriculture. Recall that until 1913, the bulk of federal revenue came from tariffs. So Southern Democrats battled Clay’s efforts for some 50 years until they saw no other option but secession in earnest.
That’s just one example of slavery not really being a genuine humanitarian issue within the Northern power structure. In fact, it seems that nothing that came from it reflected this. Not the GOP platform, especially plank 4, the Corwin amendment, or the War Aims Resolution. Not even the Emancipation Proclamation. None of these spoke to an above-board, unconditional effort at emancipation.
In late December 1861, Charles Dickens published an article in his magazine, “All Year Round,” blaming Northern aggression on the Morrill tariff. “If it be not slavery, where lies the partition of the interests that has led at last to the actual separation of the Southern from the Northern States? Union means so many millions a year lost to the South; secession means the loss of the same millions to the North. The quarrel between the North and South is, as it stands, solely a fiscal quarrel.”
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.