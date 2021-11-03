At U.N. climate summit in Scotland, "everything's at stake"' (Daily Star 10/30) outlines the threats to global air quality, water supply, food production and economic sustainability if we fail to curb carbon emissions. Yet here in the U.S., we have political dysfunction impeding plans for the full scale transition to renewable energy we so clearly need. Republicans have moved away from outright climate denial to claims of economic catastrophe if we aggressively scale back dependence on fossil fuels. They fail to understand, or deliberately ignore the fact that the world spends an astounding $423 billion annually to subsidize fossil fuels for consumers. Recent data published by the International Monetary Fund shows that if we factor in indirect costs of fossil fuel dependence, including costs to the environment, the figure rises to almost $6 trillion. This is what we cannot afford.
As Joe Biden's comprehensive climate plans are being watered down by fecklessness and timidity in Congress, he has acknowledged the importance of relying on the states to expand their own carbon emissions reducing plans. In New York, Gov. Hochul has already shown an understanding of this current reality by denying permits to two gas plants, Danskammer in Newburgh and the Astoria plant in Queens. Her success in securing a full term as New York state's first female governor may well depend on how vigorously she continues to fight for meaningful action on climate change. That means, for starters, supporting the Clean Futures Act, which will prohibit by law the building of new fossil fuel plants.
Diane Matza
Clinton
