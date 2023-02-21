As reported in the Daily Star (Feb.16), Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget plans to increase the local government share of Medicaid costs by more than $600 million. The impact locally would cost Otsego County property taxpayers over $1.3 million and Delaware County property taxpayers approximately $1.1 million. Typically, more than half of the county tax levy goes to pay for state Medicaid costs.
New Yorkers bear the highest tax burden — income, sales and property — in the entire nation. Virtually alone among the states, New York since 1966 has imposed a portion of the state government share of Medicaid upon county governments and New York City. This is why in 2017 I successfully proposed a provision in the House-passed health legislation to eliminate the ability of Albany to shift these costs to county property taxpayers. Unfortunately, our efforts to reform the healthcare insurance system failed to pass the Senate but the need to address this undue burden on homeowners remains.
John J. Faso
Kinderhook
Faso represented the 19th Congressional District from 2017 to 2019.
