After reading the editorial from Dec. 22, I felt compelled to respond. Home care workers absolutely deserve higher wages.
We have cared for my 90-year-old father in his home since my mom passed away last March. For a short time, Dad required physical therapy. The first facility he was at was wonderful and he received excellent care and treatment, but it was short term and he had to go to another facility. The second facility was just the opposite from the first. He fell twice in the short time he was there and they lost all of his clothes. I do understand they were short staffed, but the patients deserve better treatment. After 10 days I took him home and am determined to keep him at home and out of a nursing home.
After several months of searching, we were able to find and hire two caregivers through a CDPAP program. In addition to providing family members with much needed time off, they provide tremendous assistance to my dad. They help with meal prep, meds, walking assistance, bathroom and showering assistance, doctor’s appointments, laundry and light housekeeping. They also deal with dementia, sundowning and sleepless, confused nights when Dad wants to go “home” and doesn’t know where he is.
The two caregivers we have are worth their weight in gold to me and my family and I wish they made more per hour than what they do. We would also like to hire two additional aides but we can’t find dependable people willing to work for such a low wage. I hope the Fair Pay for Home Care Act will pass the Legislature and be signed by the governor as soon as possible. Home care workers deserve to make more for the help and peace of mind they provide.
Deb Balantic
Laurens
