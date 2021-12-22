Re: “County health director: COVID is at all-time high locally” I am not surprised at all. The city of Oneonta is the safe haven for the homeless population. I salute the city of Oneonta for her generosity and for her concern for the dignity of every human person.
Unfortunately, neighboring counties, Delaware County included, instead of taking care of their own homeless population, send homeless folks to Oneonta to take advantage of Oneonta’s fine establishments.
Six days out of the week, homeless folks can enjoy a hot meal at different locations.
A special building has been set aside to serve as a warming station and to provide a safe place to spend the night.
Is it then surprise that COVID is at an all-time high locally?
Considering the uncontrolled influx of homeless people, the Department of Health cannot keep up with testing and with vaccinating homeless people.
A mandate should be enforced to vaccinate the homeless population.
I voice my opinion for everyone. Who will agree with me?
Christine Gullow
Oneonta
