In his letter of May 1, it’s all well and good for Jason Hewlett to recommend a healthier diet to people, but I can’t help but suspect that this is all there is to it. Especially when I study the pattern of at least the past century.
What I’m thinking of is this. It’s one thing to suggest a course of action that one individual thinks would benefit another, or society in general. It’s another completely when a person, or a large segment of them, enlist an outside force to achieve a particular end. Or to put it in terms more reflective of reality, to bludgeon an outcome they see as socially responsible behavior. Because it seems that’s become the practice of a significant part of the population whenever their suggestions, on about everything, are not followed almost to the letter.
To make those un-enlightened people do all the right things for the collective good. Just imagine what that couldn’t include. Anyway, just what is this force I speak of? It’s the federal government of course. And this is the essential issue. What everyone’s diet should consist of, according to Mr. Hewlett, is only one facet of it. OK, so what if half the population doesn’t take him up on his advice for their, or the earth’s, good? After all, he says that meats and dairy are pretty rough on the environment.
And what about our other damaging behaviors? Do we then make our government the great enforcer, as with prohibition?
For the sake of our liberties, this should move us to consider some broader questions like how much influence should the government exert on our daily choices and how much should it be the material and psychological center of our lives.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.