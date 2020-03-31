Quick, what is the most important community resource in Otsego County and the surrounding area? Right, it is the Huntington Memorial Library. But hey, HML is just a building. It is the professional, passionate, productive people inside who make it come to life. Another “P” they have earned: the right to be “Proud.” Books, movies, music and many other resources are available to take home for six to nine weeks. Youth and adult programs abound. Holidays and seasons are always celebrated. HML, I hope your present hiatus is a brief one and that as soon as possible your doors will be thrown wide open and we thousands will once again be able to partake in all that you so graciously provide.
Ed Leone
Oneonta
