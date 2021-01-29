As a retired teacher, I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Ross, and am dismayed at the failure of the current system to effectively teach.
Virtual learning has been critical to learning for almost a year, and yet teachers are still not prepared. There has been little evidence of teacher training in the use of Zoom or other platforms. Many teachers have not taken the time to learn the programs they are using. It only took me an hour or two to learn how to use Zoom and host a session. Share screen” is simple, as is making a PowerPoint lesson. You can create breakout rooms for group work. You can even record the sessions for students who are either unable to attend that session, or who do entirely online learning.
Trying to do an in-person class and an online class at the same time, though, is impractical. That’s asking a teacher to concentrate on two things at once — to teach a class in two different places at the same time — in the classroom and on the computer.
I don’t see how the hybrid schedule is an improvement over totally online classes using meeting software. But those who are more concerned with getting bodies in seats than with education are those who are running things. I salute those teachers who are trying to do it all.
Marjorie Smith
Unadilla
