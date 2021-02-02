To the town of Maryland residents:
After careful thoughts about this decision, I have decided to not run for the position of Maryland town supervisor due to personal reasons. This was my decision and mine alone to make. Please respect my decision.
Thank you for your time and attention regarding this matter,
AJ Hamill
Maryland
