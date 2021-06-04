I just read the article in “The Weekly Star” touting the addition of a management partner to the Bassett Network. Dr. Ibrahim is quoted stating: “The changes will allow Bassett to more expeditiously serve our communities and our patients.”
I view these comments with a jaundiced eye because of a recent experience with the Bassett system: In May, my primary care provider referred me to Bassett for a specialist. When the scheduler contacted me, she told me I couldn’t have an appointment in Oneonta until October. She said I could be placed on a wait list.
I was advised to call every morning to see if anything became available. When I called, I was connected with a robot and never spoke with a live person. Since this was totally unacceptable and I was concerned for my health, I had no intention of waiting five months to see a doctor. I located a provider in another network where I will not be treated like just another number.
I think it’s necessary for me to point out that I have nothing but praise for Fox Hospital, Foxcare, O’Connor Hospital, Associate Drive and the providers in the Oneonta, Stamford and Delhi locations. My problem is with Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown micromanaging and trying to herd patients to that facility for their own convenience.
Bill Buccheri
Oneonta
