From June 27 until July 6, 1939, the Ministry of Information was tasked by the British government to come up with a poster to steel the populace fro the war that was by this time inevitable. Topped with a Tudor crown, it came up with “Keep Calm and Carry On.”
While our current condition copying with COVID 19 cannot compare to the cataclysmic conflagration that was World War II, until much time as a large percentage of we humans are protected from the virus I intend to “Keep Calm and Quarantine on.”
Ed Leone
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.