To the residents of the town of Maryland:
In times of crisis or peril, we need a town supervisor who will be there for their community members. As someone whom is willing to take a stand against Gov. Cuomo on his asinine policies, laws taxes and behavior toward the people of upstate New York, I will stick up for the heads of the places of worship by declaring that the government, whether it’s local, county, state or federal cannot and will not dictate to the head of the place of worship how to run their place of worship, and that we can advise but never dictate. We as a town board will not dictate to the heads of the places of worship.
I will also be making and, hopefully pass, a town resolution that states that farmers, veterans, elderly, disabled or caregivers of them, business owners and single parents will not be paying taxes since times are tough and the people whom I mentioned are trying to make ends meet due to the taxes and laws that have been enacted.
As the great-grandson of farmers from Germany, I am going to stick up for the farmers who are consistently being dictated to on how to run their farm. Regardless of being in a municipal government, I am making it abundantly clear that the farmers have an ally who will take a stand against Gov. Cuomo and say “leave them alone!”
We need effective leadership, accountability and transparency. In the town of Maryland, I will produce solutions to the problems in our town and will work with everyone in the town to form a consensus, not division. We, in our righteous might, will prevail against any crisis or peril.
May God bless you all and the United State of America.
AJ Hamill
Town of Maryland
Hamill is a candidate for Maryland town supervisor.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.