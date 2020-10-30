To the town of Maryland residents:
If I become elected as town supervisor next year, I am willing to do something to honor the veterans, Schenevus-Maryland Fire Department, heads of the places of worship, Highway Department workers, farmers and the general public. We must have a passionate and dedicated town supervisor who will stick with and stick up for the people of the town of Maryland, regardless if a time of crisis or peril occurs.
We must and shall do more in my administration if, God willing, I am elected.
In the town of Maryland, we need to have an actual town hall to conduct our town board and committee meetings that can accommodate a vast number of our community members when they attend these meetings. In my first 100 days of office, I will look and apply for grants that help pay to getting an actual town hall building.
Furthermore, I will also look and apply for grants so we have a new Maryland town barn. In previous administrations, we have talked about having a new one but never invested in getting one. Our Highway Department employees, deputy and current superintendent of highways need and deserve a new one. In my administration, we will actually have a new town barn.
Thank you for your time and attention regarding this matter.
AJ Hamill
Maryland
