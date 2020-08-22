Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.