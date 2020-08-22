Where would our country be today if, at his Feb. 29 rally in South Carolina, President Trump had mandated wearing masks instead of calling the virus the Democrats’ new “hoax”? While intimating but never calling the virus a “hoax,” Trump downplayed the scale of the virus and the danger it posed. When he made his remarks, the U.S. had 57 confirmed coronavirus cases, 40 of which came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which experienced a virus outbreak.
Both the Bush and Obama administrations tried to prepare for future epidemics but were unable to complete work because of lack of funding. In 2017 Obama administration officials briefed the Trump administration on how to prepare for future outbreaks and Trump responded by gutting the program. Despite reports and briefings by responsible organizations trying to prepare for a possible future outbreak President Trump commented in March 2020, “Nobody knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion. ... It’s an unforeseen problem. What a problem. Came out of nowhere.”
Unfortunately, because no preparedness plan was put into place in February or March 2020, we now have more than 5 million (97,000 children) confirmed cases of the virus and as of Aug. 9 there have been more than 165,000 deaths (86 children). In addition, one in six of the 300 million Americans are unemployed and 300,000-plus small business closed for good. With no guidance from the Trump administration we are also headed for an economic recession because of the billions that have had to be spent or lost on medical care, unemployment, foreclosures, etc.
Yes, the stock market is doing well but if you aren’t one of the top 1% or don’t have an IRA or savings the future doesn’t look too rosy.
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
